Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Arugula Pesto Chicken

Ingredients

4 cups fresh arugula or spinach

1 cup fresh basil leaves



1/4 cup pine nuts1 garlic clove, minced1-1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided4 medium zucchini1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded2 plum tomatoes, chopped1/4 teaspoon pepperGrated Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

-Pulse arugula, basil, pine nuts, garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt in a food processor until chopped. While processing, gradually add 1/4 cup oil in a steady stream until the mixture is smooth. Using a shredder or spiralizer, shred zucchini lengthwise into long strands.

-In a large skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Add zucchini strands and chicken. Cook and stir until zucchini is crisp-tender, about 4 minutes.

-Remove from heat. Add tomatoes, pesto, pepper, and remaining salt; toss to coat. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve using a slotted spoon.

