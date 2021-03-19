 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Arugula Pesto Chicken

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create a plate full of goodness by saving this recipe!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh arugula or spinach
1 cup fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup pine nuts
1 garlic clove, minced
1-1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
4 medium zucchini
1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded
2 plum tomatoes, chopped
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

-Pulse arugula, basil, pine nuts, garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt in a food processor until chopped. While processing, gradually add 1/4 cup oil in a steady stream until the mixture is smooth. Using a shredder or spiralizer, shred zucchini lengthwise into long strands.

-In a large skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Add zucchini strands and chicken. Cook and stir until zucchini is crisp-tender, about 4 minutes.

-Remove from heat. Add tomatoes, pesto, pepper, and remaining salt; toss to coat. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve using a slotted spoon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


