Clarion County Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m., March 19.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,765, and the death toll remains at 87.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,386. The county reported no additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 19, that there were 3,455 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 980,302.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/19/21 – 3,455

03/18/21 – 3,126

03/17/21 – 3,004

03/16/21 – 3,119

03/15/21 – 1,388

03/14/21 – 1,914

03/13/21 – 2,840

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Tuesday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5033 8 5041 118 Butler 14602 43 14645 381 (3 new) Clarion 2761 4 2765 87 Clearfield 6746 36 6782 122 (1 new) Crawford 6567 13 6580 140 Elk 2395 7 2402 36 Forest 1385 1 1386 21 Indiana 5224 9 5233 160 Jefferson 2889 8 2897 90 McKean 3111 5 3116 65 Mercer 8382 13 8395 245 (1 new) Venango 3486 2 3488 89 Warren 2243 1 2244 98

There are 1,486 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 287 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 18, there were 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights