Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17, 2021, at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in Oil City on April 9, 1938, son of Elmer and Evelyn Weaver. Dale was raised in the Fertigs area, and attended Cranberry High School.

Dale worked for many years as a warehouseman at Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT) and retired from the Franklin Hospital.

He was a Lifetime Member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, an avid donor to Red Cross Blood Drives and a member of the Eagles Club in Franklin. Dale was an active participant in the Franklin Softball League. He also was a member of several bowling leagues and greatly enjoyed golfing with friends and his Senior Golf League on a weekly basis at multiple courses around the Franklin area.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mary R. Weaver of Franklin (the former Mary R. Rossiter) whom he married on April 25, 1959. He is also survived by four daughters, Deb Fugagli of McDonough, GA, Sharon Frost of Panama City Beach, FL, Teresa Cochran and husband James of Franklin, and Pam Swartzfager and husband Scott of Erie. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren: Shannon (Michael), Joe, Shaun (Erica), Jason, Erin, Taylor, Caitlin, Kayla (Ben), Nicholas, Alexa, Amber (Chris), Jake, Jaima, Meah (Chris), Adam and Sara. Dale is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren as well as his brother, Galen Weaver and his wife, Barbara of Clarence, N.Y. and his sister, Janine Adams of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roland Weaver of Limestone, NY.

Dale was an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers. He also attended all of the sporting events his daughters participated in and later did the same for his grandchildren. Dale enjoyed breakfasts on a regular basis with friends at Eat-N-Park and McDonalds.

He is remembered by all for his wry sense of humor, his quiet but quick wit and his friendly, genial nature. He will be missed by all he came in contact with.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.