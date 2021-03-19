 

Doris J. Davis

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

7394321_fbsDoris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

She was born on April 16, 1935, in Huey, PA. She was the daughter of John and Pearla (Fair) Davis.

Doris worked at the former Owens-Brockway Glass Plant in Clarion for 40 years and retired in 1994. She was a lifelong resident of Huey and a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, knitting and cooking.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Paula McGregor and her husband Jason of Sligo; two grandchildren, Kaden and Eiley McGregor; one sister and her son (Nephew), Esther Brown of Huey and her son, Kevin Brown.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by six sisters, Audrey Seybert, Margaret Salizzoni, Kathryn Wynkoop, Maxine Salizzoni, Morn Ditty, and Phillis Ditty, and one brother, Pete Brown.

Doris’s family will receive friends Saturday March 20, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo. Funeral services will be Sunday March 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dale Gallo, Pastor of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd. Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required.


