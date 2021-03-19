Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour
$1500 Sign on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.
Do you want to make a difference?
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
Essential Functions:
- Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.
- Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.
- Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.
- Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.
- Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam.
- Valid registered vehicle insurance.
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.
- Ability to work overtime as needed.
- Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.
- Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.
Job Requirements:
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
Other Qualifications:
