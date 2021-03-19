Hearing for Man Charged With Smashing Through Display Window at Clarion Business, Holing Up in Storage Room Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man is facing a hearing next week on criminal charges from an incident where he reportedly smashed his way through the front display window at a Clarion Borough business, then holed up in a storage room until he was found the following morning.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 a.m. on March 23, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2– Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:44 a.m. on March 8, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a business on Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of a break-in.

At the scene, a known male advised officers there was also a storage room door in the rear of the store that an employee had tried to open and found the door would not open because it felt as if something was up against it, the complaint states.

Police then attempted to open the storage room door but also found it stuck. However, they were able to get it open far enough to see a substantial amount of blood and to hear someone make a moaning noise.

Police then found a man lying on the floor of the storage room in the fetal position, according to the complaint.

EMS assistance was then called to the scene.

One of the officers recognized the man on the floor from previous incidents as Roman Landon-Charles Saylor.

According to the complaint, when asked what had occurred, Saylor said he was “being chased.”

Saylor was covered with blood and had a deep cut on his left pinky knuckle. There was also blood on an office chair, a comforter, boxes, the furnace, and the walls of the room, the complaint notes.

Saylor was placed under arrest, and during a search incident to arrest, police found a small clear ziplock bag with black markings and white residue inside of it in Saylor’s pants pocket, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, damage to the business included the front glass door being completely smashed out, with glass all over the showroom floor. Police also found a blood trail that went from the broken glass to the storage room where Saylor was found.

Police also interviewed the employee who discovered the break-in.

The employee reported she arrived for work at approximately 7:40 a.m. and observed the damage to the front door, then looked around and attempted to open the storage room door, and felt it blocked. She said she then assumed the suspect was still inside the building, according to the complaint.

The complaint also notes that Saylor allegedly broke a plastic pipe at the bottom of the furnace in the storage room, and the business was later advised by a professional that the furnace is inoperable until it can be repaired.

Police received information that the driver’s side window of a Clarion County dispatcher’s vehicle had been smashed out sometime the same night. Police were then able to obtain video footage of Saylor punching out the dispatcher’s window around 12:08 a.m. He then reportedly walked over to the area where Clarion County Probation officers park their vehicles and ducked behind them before standing back up and running toward Main Street, the complaint states.

Police were then able to obtain additional video footage from another known business in the area. The footage showed Saylor walking west on the sidewalk on the south side of Main Street, then turning left and running full speed through the glass of the business where he was found, crashing through it and falling to the ground inside the business around 12:57 a.m. He then got up, ran back the hallway, and entered the storage room where he was later found, according to the complaint.

Saylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:10 p.m. on March 8.

