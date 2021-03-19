 

Hutchinson Supports Efforts to Improve Redistricting Process

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Senator-Scott-Hutchinson-2HARRISBURG, Pa. – Senator Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania’s legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.

As a cosponsor of Senate Bill 222, also known as the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, Senator Hutchinson has joined an effort to promote openness and public input in advance of legislative and congressional reapportionment, which will happen later this year upon receipt of the 2020 census data.

“In this day and age, when individuals at home in their living rooms have immediate access to the same information and technologies as members of Legislative Reapportionment Commission, we should be seeking their input and participation in the redistricting process,” Senator Hutchinson said.

Senate Bill 222 was introduced in February and currently awaits consideration by the Senate State Government Committee.


