Kathryn L Faller

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WPh817eanXXKathryn L Faller, 52, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2021.

Born on May 25, 1968 in Franklin she was the daughter of James and Leila Hawks Faller.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Kathryn work at Thornes Grocery in Oil City for many years and most recently at Dollar General in Fryburg.

She enjoyed country music, photography, geocaching, crafts, and walking. Kathryn always had a love of animals especially her dog Tyson.

She spent time helping with the Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society.

Kathryn is survived by her sister Kristina Christy and her husband Kevin of Canonsburg; brother Robert Faller and sister Susan Rutt-Rowlands, both of England; a niece Arianna Christy of Canonsburg; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also surviving is her best friend Cindy Beichner and her sons Eric and Zach all of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant siblings Kimberly and Andrew.

A grave side service will be held at Venus Cemetery at a later date to be announce.

Memorials in Kathryn’s honor may be made to American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


