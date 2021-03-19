Lindsay A. Kiskadden, 35, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2021.

Born on October 13, 1985, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Karen Wilson and Ted Kiskadden.

She was a 2004 graduate of Clarion High School and she earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Robert Morris College in 2009.

Lindsay worked as a nurse at the Clarion Hospital and UPMC Northwest.

She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, spending time outdoors, traveling, and she was a carefree spirit. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog Zoey.

She was a member of the Eagles in Clarion and Knox Rod and Gun.

Lindsay is survived by her parents, her stepmother Kathy Kiskadden of Shippenville, her stepfather Mike Wilson of Venus, a brother Bryan Kiskadden and wife Emily of Clarion, and brother Ken Kiskadden and wife Chyenne of Knox. Also surviving are nieces Brinley, Lillian, Tenley, Olivia, and nephews Karter, Beckett and Bentley. Step-sisters Stephanie Ann Seidle of New Bethlehem, Christan Renee Seidle of New York City and step-brother Drake Wilson of Venus. Grandmother Loretta Kiskadden also survives. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her children Dominick Webster and Cecilia Ann and her grandparents Ed and JoAnn Black and Richard Kiskadden.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday March 22, 2021 from 10am to 12pm and funeral service will follow, with Dr. Rev. Jonathan Bell, Pastor of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Lindsay’s honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

In order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Although we are thankful and appreciative of all who will come, we ask for these services, with the pandemic and our need to take care of our own family, that visitors limit themselves to a reasonable time.

