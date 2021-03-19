Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, PA, passed away on March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.

She was born March 31, 1929, in Shippenville, PA, to the late John and Wilda (Whitmer) Karl. She married Matthew Frank Budzinski August 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1998.

Lois graduated from Shippenville High School in 1946, Oil City Hospital School of Nursing in 1949, and Duquesne University in 1955, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

She was an instructor at Oil City Hospital School of Nursing and Crawford County Vocational/Technical School LPN program, from which she retired in 1991. She was employed as an RN by Oil City, Spencer, and Meadville City Hospitals, where she was affectionately known as “Mrs. B.” She was a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for demonstrating unwavering excellence in her chosen field of nursing.

Lois was a faithful member of Stone United Methodist Church. She was an active volunteer in the community in the Chamber of Commerce, Domestic Relations, West Mead Township Fire Department Auxiliary, and Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), in which she led the blanket project which donated more than 1000 quilts to provide warmth and compassion to those in need. She enjoyed attending the Eat and Travel Club, crocheting, embroidering, making numerous hand-appliqué, embroidered, and patchwork quilts, gardening, reading, and helping others.

Lois is survived by one son, Thomas (Janell) Budzinski Brooks of Denver, CO, and three daughters, Ruthann (Lance) Sheeder of New Bern, NC; Betty Budzinski of Dallas, TX; and Diane (Bill) Malady of Meadville, PA; eight grandchildren: Katie (Sheeder) Lehman, Brandon Sheeder, Alexa Brooks, and Chandler Brooks, Jaime Sheeder, Colette (Sheeder) DeLaTorre, Will Malady; Kailey (Malady) Olsen; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Roy Karl of Brazoria, TX; one sister, Dorothy (Karl) Hoover of Cranberry, PA; and three sisters’ in-law, Ruth Karl, Toni Karl, and Mary Budzinski; and several nieces and nephews. She was very devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Gerald Karl and Ray Karl.

Lois was a good and faithful servant and has left the world a better place by touching the lives of so many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stone United Methodist Church at 956 S. Main Street, Meadville, PA, 16335.

