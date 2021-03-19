Norma “Gale” Smith, 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born on January 30, 1937 in Summerville, the daughter of the late Delbert D. Hawk Jr. and Alice (Jones) Hawk.

On September 26, 1954 she married the love of her life, Leon C. Smith at the Smith Farmhouse. He preceded her is death on March 25, 2020.

Gale graduated from Summerville High School. Following graduation she was a homemaker until she became employed at JC Penny’s in Clarion. Gale served as a catalog supervisor and later worked in the business office. She enjoyed over 30 years at JC Penny’s and retired as the Office Supervisor.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville for over 60 years and also served as a preschool Sunday School teacher and was an Alto in the church choir for many years. She shared countless memories and friendships while singing in the choir.

Gale’s passed times included watching the Pittsburgh Pirate games, College Basketball, TV game shows, The Hallmark Channel, Reese cups, sewing quilts for her children and grandchildren and putting together puzzles with her husband. She was known for her delicious baked goods, especially her sugar cookies and cream puffs. Gale and Leon also enjoyed watching their grandchildren’s sporting events and spoiling her great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember her singing to them.

Gale is survived by three children: Cathy Silvis and her husband, Michael of Brookville, PA; Clifford Smith and his wife, Karen of Bluemont, VA; and Carrie Park and her husband, Ryan of Mayport, PA; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Smith of St. Augustine, FL. She also leaves ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her son, Charles Smith and two brothers: Delbert D. Hawk and Edwin O. Hawk.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 5-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. An additional visitation will be held from 10-11AM at the church prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11AM at the Brookville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dennis Johnson, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Westview Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson County.

Covid-19 recommendations and restrictions will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Gale to the First United Methodist Church of Brookville or the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org.

