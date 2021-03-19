Opening Round Preview: Clarion vs. Bishop Carroll

The PIAA Class A Playoffs kick off on Friday, with Clarion Area set to battle Bishop Carroll, a high school in Ebensburg, PA. The two teams appear to be very balanced, with Clarion’s offensive output being put to the test against a team that has faced top-caliber opposition all season.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. More action photos available for print and/or digital purchase are available here.)

Bishop Carroll was only 5-10 during the regular season, but many of their losses came against some of the top teams in larger classifications, including Westmont Hilltop and Bedford. The Huskies do not possess any standout scorers, but they are led in scoring by junior Thomas Heinrich, who averages 9.2 points per game. Three other Huskies average over 7 points per game, indicating a diverse and team-centered offensive approach. Freshman Luke Repko is a three-point specialist, shooting 30% from behind the arc.

Bishop Caroll defeated Conemaugh Valley, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy, and Williamsburg to advance to the PIAA playoffs. The Huskies’ high-level of competition and well-rounded offense should make them a solid opponent for the Bobcats.

Clarion finished the regular season at 13-9 but dropped only one game all season to a team in their classification. The Bobcats’ offense is powered by star guard Cal German, who averages just over 20 points and four assists per game. Beau Verdill is the second leading scorer for Clarion, averaging just over 15 points per game. Verdill is also a strong rebounder, grabbing just under eight boards per game. Hunter Craddock and Christian Simko are also solid contributors for the high-scoring Clarion team, each averaging around 11 points per game, with Craddock also registering a team-high 8.1 boards per game.

The winner of this contest will grapple with either Bishop Canevin or Berlin Brothersvalley, two of the top teams in the state.

Catch the coverage of Clarion versus Bishop Carroll at 7:00 p.m. on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.