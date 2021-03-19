Police Officer, Former Jefferson County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges in Cameron County

CAMERON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Child pornography charges have been filed in Cameron County against a police officer and former Reynoldsville resident.

Court documents indicate 56-year-old Volker Kiefer, of Emporium, formerly of Reynoldsville, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob at 9:25 p.m. on March 17, on the following charges:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (four counts)

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (seven counts)



– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Unable to post $250,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Cameron County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a Cyber Tip regarding child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed by a Special Agent from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit, the case was opened on October 22, 2020, when the unit received a Cyber Tip containing five suspected images of child pornography uploaded by an individual using the username G New_Trade_Wickr.

The agent reviewed the images and found that three of the five appeared to depict children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts, and two of those three depicted indecent contact on the minors.

An Administrative Subpoena was then issued to Verizon for the release of the subscriber information regarding the username’s IP address.

According to the complaint, the IP address was traced to a residence in Reynoldsville, where Volker Kiefer had resided during the time the images had been uploaded. Police then discovered Kiefer had relocated from Reynoldsville to the Emporium area.

In early January, investigators found Keifer’s updated address and began surveilling the residence.

The complaint notes on January 13, the investigators received the information that Kiefer was employed as a police officer with Emporium Borough after being hired as a full-time K-9 officer handler.

On March 17, agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a search warrant on Volker’s residence in Emporium.

Investigators then interviewed Kiefer at the Emporium Borough Police Department.

According to the complaint, when asked if he had ever seen child pornography, Volker initially said he “accidentally did once, but immediately shut it off.” However, when questioned further, he told investigators he had received child pornography from other users on numerous occasions in the last year and had saved some of the images to his gallery on the iPad that he uses.

The complaint states Volker also admitted to viewing child pornography numerous times in the last year and said he is interested in young girls between the ages of 12 to 14 years old.

The complaint also notes that Volker explicitly stated that “It would be fair to call him a pedophile.”

Members of the Office of Attorney General Computer Forensics Unit and Homeland Security Computer Forensics members assisted at the scene with previews of the electronic storage devices located in the Volker home.

According to the complaint, a preview of those electronics discovered approximately eleven images of child pornography, four of which depicted indecent contact upon minors.

All of the electronic devices were then transported to the Computer Forensics Unit’s secured evidence room until a complete forensic analysis of the items can be completed.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 am. on March 25, with Judge Jacob presiding.

