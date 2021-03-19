 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Rick Rarer: Race Car Show Underway at Cranberry Mall

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

The-sprint-car-of-Jeremy-WeaverScenes from the Cranberry Mall Race Car Show, presented by Tri-City Raceway and held Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, March 21 at the Cranberry Mall.

(Pictured above: The sprint car of Jeremy Weaver. Photos by Rick Rarer.)

The vintage modified of Steve Longo.

The vintage modifed of Don Swingle.

The stock car of Tyler Wyant.

The stock car of Matt Bernard.

The stock car of Josh Seippel.

The sprint car of Randy Wyant.

The sprint car of Mike Mathieson.

The Ryder Racing modified of Eric Gabany.

The RUSH sprint car of Ted Hull driven by Rod George.

The RUSH sprint car of Blaze Myers.

The restored car of Mr Invitational Bob Wearing.

The Osmer Racing vintage modified.

The modified of Cole Edwards.

The late model of Josh Ferry.

The kart of Zoe Kohan.

The kart of Cayden Oliver.

The 305 sprint car of Andy Cavanaugh.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.