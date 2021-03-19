Rotary Exchange Student Program Provides Unique Opportunity for Families

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary is looking for Clarion County Host Families for the 2021-22 School Year.

(Pictured: Clarion Rotary Exchange Student Carla Valdez from Argentina, with Clarion Rotarians: William Hearst, Jamie Lefever, and Courtney Hunsberger.)

Tammy and Matt Lerch have some first-hand experience, hosting Leticia Negri of Brazil in their home for about eight months.

“It was a wonderful experience for our whole family,” Tammy said. “She was so upbeat, lively, and fit right in. I had been coaching her at Clarion Area in cross country and found out Leticia didn’t have a second family for the rest of the exchange. I went home and told Matt about it and we agreed to volunteer and welcome her into our home.”

Tammy and Matt and their three children involved her in all family activities and tried to pack in everything they could to show her while she was here.

“You don’t realize how much you can open your heart to someone else like you do with your own children. I would highly recommend it. They become like siblings. She’s still like a daughter and texted me today.”

While some parents may worry about taking an exchange into their home, Tammy discounts concerns and feels the program also helps grow your family.

“I know one of the things people worry about is – open your home to someone you don’t know. That’s the part where I feel it really grows you and your family.”

Clarion Rotarian Bill Hearst echoed Tammy Lerch’s sentiments.

“Hosting a Rotary exchange student is a rewarding opportunity to welcome a high school student from a different country into your home.

“Your family will form a lifelong connection to a student from one of the more than 160 countries that participate in youth exchange.”

Clarion Rotarian Jamie Lefever offered this observation: “As a host family, you’ll embark on a rewarding experience while helping a high school student achieve their dreams and goals.

“Your family will learn the culture, customs, and traditions of the exchange student while sharing everything from your family traditions to favorite foods.”

For more information, contact Clarion Rotary at 814-221-9708 or visit the following sites:

• www.exchangestudent.org/host-a-student/

• Rotary District 7280: www.rotarydistrict7280.org

