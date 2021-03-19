SPONSORED: Weaver Auto Parts’ Annual Filter Sale Ends Tomorrow

 

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST annual filter sale ends on Saturday, March 20.

Spring is in the air!

Stop by Weaver Auto Parts for their Spring Filter Sale.

Receive 40% off all premium Air, Oil, Hydraulic, and Fuel Filters.

weaver products

While you are in the store, shop for other great discounts on select Lucas Oil products, fluids, cleaning products, and more.

Register to win great prizes including CarQuest gift cards, Porter Cable 2 tool 20V combo kit, Gear Wrench tools, and much more — just for stopping in.

weaver gift card

weaver porter cable

weaver gearwrench

Mark your calendars and don’t miss it!

The store’s regular business hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sundays: CLOSED

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is located at 8685 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.


