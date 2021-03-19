Darlene Jane (Whitling) Fescenmyer Schettler, 81, of Knox, went to heaven on March 17, 2021. Darlene passed away at the hospital surrounded by family.

Born September 27, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Grace Whitling of Knox, PA.

On November 22, 1957, Darlene married Ray Fescenmyer and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Darlene later married James Schettler on November 18, 2017. They enjoyed going out to eat, taking Sunday afternoon drives, and attending various church services.

Darlene attended White Memorial School and eventually went on to Clarion State College where she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Special Education and a Master of Library Science. While attending college, Darlene had a special bond with many of the foreign exchange students. Family holidays quite often included several students from all over the world, many of whom still call her on special holidays.

She taught at Salem Christian Academy, Christian Life Academy and a Christian school in Elmira, NY, as well as substituted at local public schools.

She was a passionate teacher and lifelong learner who instilled that same love of learning into everyone she encountered. Her passions were many including art, creative writing, painting, music, and stained glass.

She loved Jesus with all her heart and was quick to share the hope she had in Him with everyone she met. She exuded the joy of the Lord, and her faith was unwavering. She was quick to pray over any and all situations and was often gathering enormous groups of prayer warriors to pray on behalf of those she loved and those she’d never met. Countless people know Jesus because they saw Him in her. Her latest ministry effort was her vision for ministering to the people in our local area and restored the family barn to hold services. The barn is affectionately called the ‘Glory Barn’.

She loved music and played several instruments including piano, accordion, banjo, bass guitar and violin. She often used her music to encourage the people around her, whether in nursing homes, church, or in her home.

Darlene is survived by her children Darla Rae (Jeff) Ausel of Cranberry, and Daniel Ray (Ricki) Fescenmyer of Knox. She had a deep love and pride for her grandchildren, Allyson Rae (Brandon) Pearce of Lynchburg, VA, Rebecca Danielle Ausel of Cranberry, PA, and Hunter Ray Fescenmyer, Chandler Scott Fescenmyer, and Ashton Scott Fescenmyer of Knox, PA. Darlene also had two great-granddaughters that brought a lot of joy to her life, Willow Grace and Eloise Presley Pearce.

Also surviving are two sister-in-laws, Florabell Best of Shippenville, and Judy (Bob) Wiant of Marble. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is also survived by his children, Joni (Allen) Hogue of Knox and their children Jami Lyons, Tyler Hogue, and Ben Hogue; Tammi Schettler of Shippenville and her children, Nick Shay, Miranda Virone, and Travis Young; Scott (Tracie) Schettler of Shippenville and their son, Beau Schettler; Jameen (Bill) Stump of St. Petersburg and their children Cori Smith, Cole Smith, Madison Stump, Emily Stump, Rebecca Fletcher, and Laura Stump, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Ray, Darlene is preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald Whitling and wife MaryAnna, Donald Whitling and wife Fay, brother-in-laws Joe Fescenmyer and wife Dorothy, Homer ‘Jack’ Best Jr, and John Niederriter.

Darlene was a long-time member and served on the worship team of Chapel on the Hill, Emlenton.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 Sunday at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Street, Knox and 10-11 am Monday at the Chapel on the Hill, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am Monday in the church with Rev. Chris Clark officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mark’s Cemetery in Kossuth.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Darlene to the ministry of your choice.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence, please visit our web site at https://www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.