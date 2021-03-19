 

Paving Project on Interstate 80 to Begin Next Month

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

paving pixaVENANGO CO., Pa. – An $8.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than six miles of Interstate 80 in Clinton and Irwin Townships, Venango County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include paving of 6.4 miles of eastbound and westbound lane of I-80 from approximately mile marker 27 to mile marker 34 in Clinton and Irwin Townships. Work will also include concrete patching, drainage improvements, signing, pavement markings, and guide rail updates.

Construction is expected to begin April 5, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by November 2021.

The project will require alternating single-lane closures and drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Drivers should also anticipate travel delays during active work hours. Work will also require traffic to be shifted at Exit 29 eastbound ramp, but access to Route 8 will remain open.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, PA. The contract cost is $8,860,680, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1 by clicking on the Construction
Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Interstate 80 Paving Project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

