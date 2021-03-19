WATCH: Clarion Faces Bishop Carroll on Laurel Eye Clinic PIAA Playoff Basketball

CLARION, Pa. – Laurel Eye Clinic PIAA Class A Playoff action kicks into gear on Friday, as Clarion hosts Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the PIAA Class A Boys Playoffs. EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all of the action covered.

(Photo by: Kendra Craddock)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:00 p.m. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion Area High School will start at around 6:45 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game. Dustin “The Sledgehammer” Kifer will be producing the broadcast.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Fans can watch the game at www.exploreClarion.com and exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.

Streaming audio will be available at exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.