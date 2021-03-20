A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Light east wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.