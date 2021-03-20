Betty L. Allio, 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home on March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was the beloved wife of Russell Allio, to whom she was married for almost 64 years.

Born in Wolf’s Corners on December 9, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alva and Luella Sliker. She was raised at Wolf’s Corners and attended the Lickingville one room school, followed by Farmington High school. She worked 32 years for Forest County Courthouse; she also cleaned for The Wheeler Farley House in Tidioute, Turtle Bay Lodge and Eagles Landing in President, as well as several families. She was Tionesta Township’s tax collector for the last 19 years.

Betty’s proudest accomplishment in life was the family she and Russell raised and loved. Her family was her pride and joy, she always put them first. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, as well as family reunions. She loved the Disney trips with her family, going to Sight & Sound with friends, and drives with her husband. Betty and Russell enjoyed going out to eat together. Betty was a faithful Christian and member of the Tionesta Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her three sons and their wives: Dale (Mary Jane) Allio of Tionesta, Brian (Natalie) Allio of Salida, CO., and Gary (Amy) Allio of Pleasantville; her grandchildren: Rachel (Jared) Previte of Burton OH., Melissa Allio of Pleasantville, Rebecca Allio of Titusville, Maria (Ryan) Coblentz of Guys Mills, Craig (Sarah) Allio of Titusville, Sarah and Lydia Allio of Pleasantville.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home, 161 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA 16365 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Visitation will also be held from 10-11 A.M. with the funeral being held at 11 A.M. on Monday March 22, 2021 at the Tionesta Church of God, 1582 Route 36, Tionesta.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

