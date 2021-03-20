Carol Jean Fischer Polenta, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Oil City, Pa., on May 11, 1939, the daughter of the late Herman E. Fischer and Frances L. Prichard Fischer.

Carol was a 1957 graduate of Cranberry High School and attended Slippery Rock College. She began her career at General Telephone in Franklin, Pa and later transferred to Erie for a new position with the company and her next big adventure, married life. After spending a few years at home to raise her family, she was employed by The Talking Phone Book and later at the Erie School District where she spent much of her time at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary.

Carol liked reading, Public Radio, Britcoms, traveling to England, Germany and Greece, escaping to her garden, and had many conversations on the phone each day while sipping a cup of tea. She loved to volunteer and was active as an usher at the Erie Playhouse and was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Whether it was choir, assisting at dinners or participating in the hand bell choir, she was always ready to join in.

She enjoyed many things in life, but relationships were at the center of everything she did. She had a generous spirit and made a difference in the lives of many. Carol was passionate about her family and was a caring neighbor and friend. She remembered every birthday and anniversary. No one was unimportant to her.

She is survived by her daughters; April Polenta-Sievertsen and her husband Jan of Munich, Germany; Maria Polenta-Sifakis and her husband Manos of Wayne, Pa.; five much-loved grandchildren, Romy, Julian, Kerasina, Giorgie and Iosif; three dear sisters; JoAnn Beary of Oil City, Pa, Lois Ann Van Dyke of Henry’s Bend, Pa, and her twin sister Constance Dloniak of Oil City; a special niece, Jacqueline Barber of Erie; several nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Polenta, and her brothers Vernon, Richard, and Norman Fischer.

A private memorial service will be held at Kingsley United Methodist Church at the family’s convenience. All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie United Methodist Alliance, 1033 East 26th Street, Erie, Pa 16504.

An online tribute wall is available at dusckasmartinfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.