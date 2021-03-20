Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Avocado Crab Boats

Expand your palate by taking a bite out of these delicious crab boats!

Ingredients

5 medium ripe avocados, peeled and halved

1/2 cup mayonnaise



2 tablespoons lemon juice2 cans (6 ounces each) lump crabmeat, drained4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided2 tablespoons minced chives1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced1 tablespoon capers, drained1/4 teaspoon pepper1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese1/2 teaspoon paprikaLemon wedges

Directions

-Preheat broiler. Place 2 avocado halves in a large bowl; mash lightly with a fork. Add mayonnaise and lemon juice; mix until well blended. Stir in crab, 3 tablespoons cilantro, chives, serrano pepper, capers, and pepper. Spoon into remaining avocado halves.

-Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with cheese and paprika. Broil 4-5 in. from heat until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro; serve with lemon wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.