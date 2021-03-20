Clarion University Wrestling: Greg Bulsak’s NCAA Tournament Run Ends With Loss to Tanner Sloan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Greg Bulsak’s run in the NCAA Championships came to its conclusion on Friday afternoon, as the redshirt senior fell by a 6-3 decision to South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan in the consolation bracket.

(Photo Credit: Larry Slater.)

Bulsak finishes his season with a 12-3 overall record.

There was no scoring in the early minutes of the bout, with Bulsak fighting off a tough shot by Sloan to force a stalemate roughly 90 seconds into the first period. Sloan got in deep on a shot at the end of the period, this time taking Bulsak down as time expired to take a 2-0 edge. Bulsak elected to take the top position to start the second period but Sloan reversed him to take the 4-1 edge, and eventually caught him again to make it 6-1.

Bulsak finally got the takedown he needed near the end of the third period, getting in on a single leg, but Sloan fought him off long enough to run down the clock and prevent Bulsak from having enough time to tilt him. That gave Sloan the 6-3 decision.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

