Forest Service to Conduct Prescribed Fires in Allegheny National Forest

FOREST/WARREN/ELK CO., Pa. — This spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service plans to conduct seven prescribed fires (also called prescribed burns) totaling 1,194 acres on Allegheny National Forest.

Planned sites are in Warren County at Buckaloons and Jake’s Rocks area; in Forest County at the Queen/Endeavor, Duhring/Lamonaville, and Buzzard Swamp Management Areas; and in Elk County at the Gregg Hill area.

Prescribed fires will occur from the end of March through May and the date of each depends on weather conditions and objectives listed within the burn plans.

Fire management staff, in collaboration with Forest resource specialists, have identified wildfire fuels reduction and forest health, wildlife, and ecosystem management objectives to accomplish with the prescribed fires.

Fires are a historic and natural process for several ecosystems on the Allegheny National Forest, grasslands and oak-hickory forests being two prime examples. Oak-hickory forests, which comprise approximately 16 percent of the Forest, require periodic fires to reduce competing undesirable vegetation, recycle soil nutrients and stimulate the increased production of acorns, blueberries, blackberries, and other mast crops.

White-tailed deer, turkey, butterflies, songbirds, grouse, snakes, turtles, and other wildlife species utilize burned areas for feeding, nesting, warming, and a place to raise their young. Prescribed fires also reduce the amount of hazardous fuels that, when left unburned, can lead to uncontrolled wildfires that could threaten human life and property.

Prescribed fires are conducted with the safety of the public and firefighters as the highest priority. A prescribed fire will only occur after a prescribed fire burn plan has been approved, qualified and properly equipped personnel are available and appropriate environmental parameters are met. The plans take into consideration ecological concerns and abide by agency policies.

Prescribed fires are implemented only when the prescribed parameters, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity, temperature, fire danger, seasonal restrictions, and mitigation of potential smoke impacts are met.

More information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.