 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kim C. King

Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lNvvwWaAxnKim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Kim was born in Grove City, on December 15, 1953, a son of the late Kenneth W. and Martha J. (McCarl) King.

On May 15, 1982 Kim married Darla J. Mauri; she survives.

He was of the Protestant faith.

In 2017 Kim retired as master technician from Smith Gray Buick and had previously been employed by Jim Taylor Motors. He completed multiple courses by both General Motors and Nissan to master his skill.

He was a 1971 graduate of Meadville High School. A member of the Elks PBO#219, he was also a former social member of West Mead #2 VFD and of Saegertown American Legion Post #205. In his earlier years spent a good bit of time bowling, motocross riding and he was a member of Hill and Gully Riders.

He faithfully followed Penn State sports as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Although he enjoyed playing Euchre and working on home projects, his passion was golf. He was a member of Oakland Beach Golf Club and also liked playing at Venango Golf Course. He loved being on the golf course and would golf every chance he could with Joel, Bake and the Weasels.

In addition to his wife, Darla, of 38 years, Kim is survived by a son Joel R. King of Franklin; a sister Cathy L. Adsit (Charlton) of Greenville; a sister in law Cheryl Ferry (Rick), two brothers in law Reid Mauri (Mary Lynn), Douglas Mauri, all of Meadville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s name to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.