Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Kim was born in Grove City, on December 15, 1953, a son of the late Kenneth W. and Martha J. (McCarl) King.

On May 15, 1982 Kim married Darla J. Mauri; she survives.

He was of the Protestant faith.

In 2017 Kim retired as master technician from Smith Gray Buick and had previously been employed by Jim Taylor Motors. He completed multiple courses by both General Motors and Nissan to master his skill.

He was a 1971 graduate of Meadville High School. A member of the Elks PBO#219, he was also a former social member of West Mead #2 VFD and of Saegertown American Legion Post #205. In his earlier years spent a good bit of time bowling, motocross riding and he was a member of Hill and Gully Riders.

He faithfully followed Penn State sports as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Although he enjoyed playing Euchre and working on home projects, his passion was golf. He was a member of Oakland Beach Golf Club and also liked playing at Venango Golf Course. He loved being on the golf course and would golf every chance he could with Joel, Bake and the Weasels.

In addition to his wife, Darla, of 38 years, Kim is survived by a son Joel R. King of Franklin; a sister Cathy L. Adsit (Charlton) of Greenville; a sister in law Cheryl Ferry (Rick), two brothers in law Reid Mauri (Mary Lynn), Douglas Mauri, all of Meadville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s name to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

