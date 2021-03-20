Paul L. Gyder, 90, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria.

Born in Franklin on July 10, 1930, he was a son of the late Charles Anthony and Ruth Thurston Gyder.

Paul graduated from Franklin High School and the University of Colorado earning a degree in Physical Therapy. He also graduated from the Bliss Electrical School in Washington, DC.

Mr. Gyder proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict. He attended Aircraft Engine School and Flight Engineer School.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he established his first Physical Therapy office on Elk Street in Franklin. In 1969 he began working for the Pennsylvania Department of Health where he retired from.

He was a life member of American Legion Post 476. He formerly attended the First Baptist Church in Franklin.

Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years. As a young boy, Paul obtained the Eagle Scout designation which he was especially proud of. An avid writer, Paul authored the book, “Christianity: Truth and Beauty.” In his faith he was always ready to share a kind word or a friendly greeting. His cheerful and smiling face will be missed.

He is survived by a nephew, Thomas Gyder and a niece, Karen Brundage, both of Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Eugene Gyder and his sister, Joanne Stewart.

There will be no public visitation.

A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. where he will receive full military honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Franklin, 737 Elk St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

