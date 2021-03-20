Police: Franklin Man Jailed for Attempting to Pull Knife on Officers

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars after he reportedly attempted to pull a knife on officers who responded to a report of an assault at a local bar.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Kenneth Raymond Shook.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police were dispatched to respond to a known bar in Franklin around 4:44 p.m. on March 18 for a report of a man in the bar, identified as Kenneth Shook, causing a disturbance and refusing orders to leave the business.

Police were also advised that Shook was becoming aggressive and was assaulting or attempting to assault a female in the bar, the complaint states.

While police were en route, they were informed that Shook had left the business and was walking on the North Side sidewalk toward 12th Street. Police then spotted Shook on the stairs of the porch of a residence on Railroad Street, where police were aware the household included children, according to the complaint.

Police then made contact with Shook by verbally asking him to “hold up,” and Shook reportedly responded by turning and screaming at the officers, the complaint notes.

Shook used several profanities while yelling and then took up an aggressive stance. The officers noted Shook’s speech was slurred, and it was reportedly obvious that he was clearly intoxicated, the complaint indicates.

As police approached, Shook “denied being a bad person” and stated he “hadn’t done anything wrong.” When the officers stated they just needed to speak to him, Shook reportedly began screaming to “check him” while he pulled up his shirt. Police then observed a pocket knife clipped to his right front pocket. Shook was then ordered not to touch the knife. He was then ordered to sit down on the porch steps but he reportedly refused and began walking toward the steps, according to the complaint.

Shook stated: “I have a knife,” and the officers told him to “forget the knife” and informed him he was under arrest, the complaint notes.

When the officers attempted to handcuff Shook, he locked his arm and began to pull away while making statements that he was not going to comply. He then dropped his right hand to the area where his knife was located. Police then took Shook to the ground, where he was restrained and handcuffed, according to the complaint.

After he was secured, police found the pocket knife had been partially drawn from his pocket, the complaint states.

Police also returned to the business to interview known witnesses and victims.

It was reported that Shook was inside the bar drinking when he began to sexually harass the female bartender, and he was then shut off and asked to leave due to his behavior. Shook reportedly became aggressive toward the bartender, calling her a racial slur and pushing and grabbing other people present, the complaint indicates.

Police were informed that Shook dumped his beer on the floor and threw the bottle at the bartender, striking the bar near her. He also reportedly “got into the face” of a known male victim and made threats to assault him for intervening when Shook harassed and attempted to assault the bartender and another woman. Shook reportedly refused multiple orders to leave and only left after being informed the police had been called, according to the complaint.

Shook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 10:20 p.m. on March 18, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury, Felony 2

– Possess Instrument Of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 24, with Judge Fish presiding.

