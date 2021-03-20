Say What?!: 24-Year-Old Photos Found in Antique Camera Returned to Family

TORONTO, Canada – A Toronto man who bought an antique camera from Pennsylvania off eBay discovered there was still film inside — and he was able to reunite the photos with the family that took them in 1997.

Adam Wilson said he bought a camera from eBay and discovered there were photos on the film inside, but the Lewisberry, Pa., seller could only tell him it was found in a storage locker in Lewisberry.

