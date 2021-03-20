WATCH: EYT/D9 Partner with OLSH to Broadcast Karns City, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Game

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. – EYT Media Group/D9Sports.com and Our Lady of Sacred Heart have partnered to broadcast Saturday’s Karns City vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart PIAA Class AA Boys Playoffs quarterfinal matchup.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography.

Tip-off is set for approximately 1:00 p.m. The broadcast will be presented in conjunction with OLSH, and their broadcast crew will bring you the playoff action.

Fans can watch the game at www.exploreClarion.com and on D9Sports.com.

