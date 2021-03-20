 

Clarion Area Jobs

WATCH: EYT/D9 Partner with OLSH to Broadcast Karns City, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Game

Saturday, March 20, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Waltman and Beighley Blurred CyphertCORAOPOLIS, Pa. – EYT Media Group/D9Sports.com and Our Lady of Sacred Heart have partnered to broadcast Saturday’s Karns City vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart PIAA Class AA Boys Playoffs quarterfinal matchup.

Tip-off is set for approximately 1:00 p.m. The broadcast will be presented in conjunction with OLSH, and their broadcast crew will bring you the playoff action.

Fans can watch the game at www.exploreClarion.com and on D9Sports.com.


