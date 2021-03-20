Winners Announced in No Excuses GET*FIT Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses Training and Coaching, submitted the following release on the final results of the 2021 GET*FIT Challenge:

The 2021 No Excuses GET*FIT Challenge has wrapped up, and the end of the challenge brought the start of some very exciting new lifestyles for many individuals.

Twenty-seven teams, comprised of 160 individuals, lost a total of 1,736.9 pounds!

This averages out to about a 5% loss over the eight-week contest. It was yet again, another very successful year for the majority of participants. In its 8th year running, the one most consistent aspect that played a role in successes was TEAMWORK and the accountability that comes along with it. This year, in particular, there were many couples doing the challenge together, and the numbers were FANTASTIC. It is crazy how much of a difference it can make for someone to succeed when “their people” are supportive and onboard.

We had some added technology this year in order to provide virtual options, and there was a bit of adjustment from past years. I would like to thank all the teams for cooperating with these changes and for still full-heartedly participating in another successful year.



FIRST PLACE INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Alisha Hibell









SECOND PLACE INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Cody Colwell







First Place Team – THE SLIMPSONS: Alisha Hibell, Craig Hibell, Linda Emhoff, Danny Walters, and Andy Rex.





“Our team supported each other and made each other accountable. We constantly checked in on each other to hear each other’s weekly results. We discussed decisions we made to avoid temptations and stayed motivated to not let the other teammates down.”



Second Place Team – FATTY FARMERS: Torri Swartfager, Derek Swartfager, Jordan Siegel, Jake Siegel, Cody Colwell, Sadie Cohlhepp, Brit Sherry, and Dan Hurrelbrink.





“When we first signed up to do this Get Fit Challenge, none of us really knew what to expect or how we would attack the 8 weeks. Most of our team stays relatively active throughout the year but primarily in the winter months, so getting in shape wasn’t a new idea this time of year. This time was much different though. We all started by doing meal prep for the week and that gave us a great start to making healthier choices throughout the week. Through the course of the challenge, our meal prep definitely changed depending on what our bodies told us made us feel better and fit our needs based on our workouts. We all learned a lot about how crucial food intake is for becoming healthier and losing weight. At a certain point, some of us actually had to eat more than we thought, and we saw better performance in the gym and saw results on the scale. While food intake and quality were key, water intake was also important. We all can agree that if we didn’t drink enough fluids, we did not feel well, even (on) days where we didn’t train. Eight weeks is a long time to stay on course with a new diet and training, but we were able to keep each other accountable by having small group workouts and group messages to see how everyone was feeling. We pushed each other every day doing high-intensity body-weight workouts and some CrossFit-inspired workouts. With all of this combined, our team saw some great results individually and as a whole, we lost almost 200 lbs. We are proud of that fact because now we know how much healthier we can be and move forward with better habits.”

2021 GET*FIT Challenge Team Final Standings

1. The Slimpsons

2. Fatty Farmers

3. PhatBoys

4. Belly Bailout

5. Blubber Busters

6. Shifting Weight

7. Fat n’ Furious

8. Lighten Up

9. Die Lard

10. FLABulous 6

11. Work In Progress

12. Lumpy Ladies

13. Lean Queens

14. Waistin’ Away

15. Dump Your Rump

16. Scale Slaughterers

17. Take it to the Mac’s

18. Phat Fit Chicks

19. Mission Slimpossible

20. Drop It Like It’s Hot

21. Hardcore Parkour

22. Chunky Monkeys

23. Down Sizers

24. Lighten The Load

25. Fabulous Fatties F2SF

26. Droopy Drawers

– Team Twinkies

I would also like to recognize those who lost over 10% this year. Coming into 2021, out of one heck of a 2020, it took a lot of commitment to achieve this accomplishment.

1. The Slimpsons – Alisha Hibell

2. Fatty Farmers – Cody Colwell

3. FLABulous 6 – Karen Carmichael

4. The Slimpsons – Andy Rex

5. Belly Bailout – Rachel Colwell

6. Chunky Monkeys – Michelle Freer

7. Fatty Farmers – Derek Swartfager

8. The Slimpsons – Linda Emhoff

9. The Slimpsons – Craig Hibell

10. PhatBoyz – Jake Hickman

11. Belly Bailout – Jim McConnell

12. Fat N’ Furious – John Hatten

13. Die Lard – Aaron Kline

14. Die Lard – Deeanne Kline

15. Work In Progress – Ann McNany

16. Work In Progress – Amber Sanders

17. Fatty Farmers – Dan Hurrelbrink

18. Fatty Farmers – Sadie Cohlhepp

19. Shifting Weight – Brian Renninger

20. Blubber Busters – Brian Musser

21. Fatty Farmers – Jordan Siegel

22. Lean Queens – Erin Jones

23. Shifting Weight – April Renninger

CONGRATULATIONS to all that achieved their goals, big or small! Now that the challenge is over, the new challenge begins, to retain the positive changes and live a healthier lifestyle. For many, sustainable choices will easily lead to this. If you did not achieve your goals, or you are noticing a drop-off, relax-reflect-reset- and focus on choosing new strategies that are realistic to maintain in the long run and move forward.

~ Kristy

No Excuses Training & Coaching is a private, service-based gym, offering Personal Training, Health & Wellness Coaching, Nutritional Coaching, Assessments, Corrective Exercise, Program Designs, Boxing Lessons, Group Exercise, and much more. If you would like more information, contact Kristy at 814-541-0129, or send a message to No Excuses on Facebook.

Kristy Droske M.S., CPT, CES, CSS

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.