All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Patrick O’Brien
Patrick O’Brien served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Patrick J. O’Brien (P.J.)
Born: November 5, 1960
Died: February 4, 2021
Hometown: Henry’s Bend, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Patrick graduated from Venango Christian High School.
He became a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, serving at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado and Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas.
Click here to view a full obituary.
