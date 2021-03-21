 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 21, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.