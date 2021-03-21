A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

