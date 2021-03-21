Brian A. Thomas, 80, passed away at his home in Oil City, Pennsylvania on March 20, 2021, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.

Brian was born on December 22, 1940, the only child of late Henry “Boots” Thomas and Florence Thomas. He grew up in Oil City, and graduated from Oil City High School in 1958. Brian graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1963, where he majored in his true passion, music education. Brian continued his education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, receiving a Master of Music Education in 1969.

Brian approached life with humor and wit. He was a comedian and actor. He became a member of the Oil City Community Playhouse, where he met his wife, Sherry Guyton Thomas. They met backstage in 1964 during a production of “Guys and Dolls.” Brian had the lead role and Sherry was in the chorus. They were married on June 11, 1966, in St. Stephen’s Church. They settled into their lifelong home in Oil City and had three children: Shannon in 1969, Heather in 1970, and Airen in 1977. During these years, Brian and Sherry continued their active involvement in the Playhouse. Brian was an actor, director, and producer of hundreds of plays and musicals. In 1974, Brian and Sherry organized and opened The Thomas School of Dance where Sherry taught dance for over 45 years. Brian was both the accountant for the school and stage manager for annual recitals. He even taught ballroom dance with her, and took the stage when asked.

Brian was a music teacher for 35 years for Cranberry Area School District. He taught chorus, band, orchestra, and audio-visual sound production. At Cranberry, Brian was the director and producer of 30 musicals and nearly as many dramatic productions. He wore many hats; he was director of students on stage and also conductor of musicians in the orchestra pit. The musicals were a collaborative effort as he always had his wife by his side as the choreographer. His students lovingly referred to him as “Mr. T.” He was known for whistling down the halls of Cranberry high school with a jump to his step.

Brian organized the first-ever glee club “Pop Choir” for Cranberry in 1968. He also directed “Pep Band” which played during Cranberry’s athletic games. Brian was an active member of Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA). He held various offices, including President.

Brian also shared his love of music with the community, creating strong ties with families and friends. He was the choir director for Second Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He was a musical director of the Twin City Imperial Drum and Bugle Corp. He played in the Oil City Mostly Brass Band. He played the trumpet but could play any instrument when asked and needed. Brian also served on the Arts Council. He played an integral role in keeping the performing arts alive in Oil City, along with his wife.

During his retirement years, Brian enjoyed golf, reading, and daily crossword puzzles. He worked part-time at the Franklin Courthouse. He continued producing shows for Community Playhouse until it disbanded. He continued his role of choir director at the church. Brian was an active member of Elks Lodge # 344 in Oil City during his lifetime.

Brian enjoyed his role of “Pop Pop” to his 7 grandchildren. Brian enjoyed being surrounded by the love of his family. He was a quiet man who modeled honesty, integrity, and loyalty. Brian received an outpouring of love and support from his former students during his illness. He was a mentor to countless students. He inspired others to pursue careers in music education. He provided introverted students confidence that they otherwise would not have gained without him. Brian was described as an influential leader and a hero to many, providing his students quiet encouragement and contagious excitement for music. Students expressed gratitude for his selfless devotion to arts and education. He made a broad, multigenerational impact on our community – and he did it with modesty, grace, and humor.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sherry Thomas, and his daughters and sons-in-laws, Shannon and Joe Brancato; Heather and David Whiting; and Airen and Bryan Seigworth. He is survived by his grandchildren, Kenzie and Elaina Brancato; Madeline, Henry, and Ben Whiting; and Adelaide and Andrew Seigworth.

A celebration of Brian’s life will take place in the summer of 2021.

Donations in his name may be made to VNA of Venango County Inc., 176 Bissell Avenue, or Oil City Library, 2 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA, 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.