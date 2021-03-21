 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookies & Cream Truffle Balls

Sunday, March 21, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These sensational sweets are very easy to make!

Ingredients

1 package (14.3 ounces) Oreo cookies
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips, melted
Green jimmies and sprinkles, optional

Directions

-Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add cream cheese; pulse just until blended. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape.

-Shape mixture into 1-in. balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze, covered, several hours or overnight.

-Dip balls in melted chips; allow excess to drip off. Return to pans. If desired, sprinkle immediately with jimmies and sprinkles. Let stand until set. Store in covered containers in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.