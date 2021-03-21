Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cookies & Cream Truffle Balls

These sensational sweets are very easy to make!

Ingredients

1 package (14.3 ounces) Oreo cookies

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips, meltedGreen jimmies and sprinkles, optional

Directions

-Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add cream cheese; pulse just until blended. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape.

-Shape mixture into 1-in. balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze, covered, several hours or overnight.

-Dip balls in melted chips; allow excess to drip off. Return to pans. If desired, sprinkle immediately with jimmies and sprinkles. Let stand until set. Store in covered containers in the refrigerator.

