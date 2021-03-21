Clarion University Cross Country Takes 11th at PSAC Championships

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team concluded their 2020-21 season with a strong showing at the conference championships on Saturday, taking 11th in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship hosted by Lock Haven.

Clarion placed two runners inside the top-30 at the meet, sophomores Courtney Kosanovic and Abigail Sullivan. Kosanovic, who took third overall at the Cal U Invite just two weeks ago, paced the Golden Eagles on the 5K course with a time of 19:32.9. That was good enough for 20th in the field. Just 10 seconds behind her pace was Sullivan, who placed 28th with a time of 19:42.2.

2019 All-PSAC harrier Haley Schaller was the third Golden Eagle to cross the line on Saturday, taking 43rd overall with a time of 20:07.1. After that, it was a tightly-packed trio of freshmen for Clarion, led by Chelsey Kabel’s 20:59.1 finish. Autumn Pettinato was just two seconds behind her, taking 74th with a time of 21:01.4. Mackenzie Carver rounded out that group, coming in just five seconds behind Kabel with a time of 21:04.

Rounding out the scoring for Clarion was Beka McClymonds, who placed seventh on the team with a time of 21:20.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

