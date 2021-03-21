Clarion University Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight, Sweeps Salem at Home

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team ran its win streak to four straight matches, including three straight sweeps, by taking both ends of a doubleheader against Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Clarion (4-2) recorded a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) win in the early match and added a 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-12) result in the nightcap.

The Golden Eagles were efficient on offense but absolutely smothering on defense, holding the Tigers to negative team hitting percentages in both matches. Clarion hit .280 as a team in the first match but held Salem to a -.193 hitting percentage, out-digging the Tigers 34-17. Things were tighter in the second match but the result stayed the same, as Clarion hit .250 and the Tigers just -.033.

Clarion also enjoyed great success from the service line, carrying over their momentum from last week’s twinbill sweep of Slippery Rock. The Golden Eagles combined for 25 aces in six sets, including 15 in the second match alone.

Head coach Jennifer Herron deployed a number of different rotations over the course of the two matches, giving a host of Golden Eagles the opportunity to contribute throughout the day. Amy Regrut had a match-high 10 kills and hit .313 in the first match, while Julia Piccolino contributed eight kills and a .471 hitting percentage. All told, 10 different Clarion players contributed kills in the first match, and all but one of the 14 players who took the court in that match kicked in at least one point to the effort.

The stat sheet for the second match looked fairly similar, as another diverse array of Golden Eagles took the court for the victory. Alyson Peters stole the show in the late match with 11 kills on 13 attempts with no errors for a .846 attack percentage. Gillian Romanchok added four kills and a .375 attack percentage, while Rachel Apshago led the way with four service aces. Defensively, setter Alexa Cundy had the match-high in digs in both contests with eight apiece, and she also recorded a team-high three total blocks in the first match.

Salem briefly held a 4-3 lead at the beginning of the first set of match one, and the Tigers were within striking distance at 11-9 before the Golden Eagles began to truly pull away. Clarion scored eight straight points, ballooning the deficit to 21-10 on a kill by Regrut. The freshman outside posted back-to-back aces to force set point at 24-12, and the Golden Eagles took it on an error by Salem. The Tigers led 3-1 early in the second but the Golden Eagles again quickly turned the tables, scoring 15 of the next 18 points to take a 16-6 lead en route to a 25-9 win. Clarion started the third set on a 9-2 run and eventually took the set 25-11 and the match 3-0.

Now firmly in control heading into the second match, the Golden Eagles took a 16-5 lead in the first set after a kill by Lindsey Mausser. She finished the match with six kills, three blocks, and three digs. Romanchok and Lauren Aichinger posted back-to-back kills to make it 21-7, and an error on set point gave Clarion the 1-0 advantage. The second set was tight early on, but Courtney Krall and Rachel Apshago posted kills on back-to-back points to up the lead to 23-13. Brooke Williams served up an ace to force set point, and Krall bashed another kill to close out the game. A 5-0 run to open the third set virtually sealed the outcome for Clarion, who won 25-12 after Mausser and Krall combined to block Jadeen Verme.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

