Ella Imajean Hynes, 92, of Plumer, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Born December 19, 1928, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Davis Bixler.

Mrs. Hynes had been a member of Hasson Heights Community Church.

A homemaker, Ella enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and family gatherings.

On March 10, 1951, she was married to Robert Leo Hynes who preceded her in death on September 7, 2007. They had been married for 56 years.

Surviving are four children, Butch Hynes and his wife Pamela of Seneca, Debbie Rudolph and her husband Tracy of Plumer, Tom Hynes of Wilson, NC, and Rick Hynes and his wife Michelle of Seneca; eight grandchildren, Jamie Hynes, Andy Hynes, Matt Irwin, Ryan Irwin, Stephanie Schaffer, Becky Russell, Adam Rudolph, and Steve Torzok; and eight great grandchildren, Matthew and Hayden Rudolph, Karleigh and Makena Schaffer, Libby Hynes, Zach Carter, Emily Maglet, and Kenidee Hynes.

Also surviving is a brother, Arden Bixler of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Candy Lee Hynes; a sister, Derethea Henry; and a brother Arvin Bixler.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.