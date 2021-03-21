Hearing for Woman Charged With Threatening Parents With Baseball Bat Set for Tuesday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on charges for allegedly threatening her parents with a baseball bat at a residence in Harmony Township.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old Kristen Leigh O’Connor, of Pleasantville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Harmony Township, Forest County, earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a known male victim who reported that Kristen O’Connor was outside of his residence and had threatened him and his wife with a baseball bat.

At the scene, police spoke to the victims, who reported O’Connor came to the residence and began screaming outside. The victims went out to the front porch to see what was going on and realized O’Connor had a metal baseball bat in her hand and was holding it up in an aggressive manner.

The victims told police that O’Connor stated: “Don’t come near me or I’m going to hit you!”

The male victim stated he and his wife were both afraid of being struck with the bat, so they went inside and closed and locked the door, then called the police.

The male victim also stated O’Connor had been violent toward him and his wife recently, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when police tried to speak to O’Connor, she refused to speak with them about the incident or give any information.

O’Connor was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 8:30 p.m. on March 11.

