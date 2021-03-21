Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest in Tionesta Borough

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop in Tionesta Borough early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Tidioute man for DUI.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a traffic stop was initiated at Elm Street/Church Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, on a 2012 Ford F-150XLT for a vehicle code violation.

Upon contact with the driver, a known 21-year-old Tidioute man, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges of DUI and other summary violations will be filed pending the results of a blood test.

