Rollover Crash Reported on Rehobeth Church Road

Sunday, March 21, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_6560CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Early Saturday afternoon a rollover crash was reported on Rehobeth Church Road.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the accident at 1185 Rehobeth Church Road was reported at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Emergency crews from Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Strattanville EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police were also called to assist.

The scene was cleared at 2:52 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


