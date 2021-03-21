Theresa Marie (Leonard) Rawson, age 82, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Monroeville, PA, on April 13, 1938, to the late Constantine and Mary (Moyer) Leonard.

Theresa worked as a caregiver for Allegheny Manor. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Strattanville and a past member of the Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Theresa is survived by her children, Robert (Judy) Rawson of Strattanville, Theresa (Thomas) Summerville of Clarion, John (Lisa) Rawson of Clarion, Pearl K. Rawson of Kittanning, Judy (Vince) Rawson of Strattanville and Andrew (Lori) Rawson of Strattanville; one brother, Clair (Maryann) Leonard of Hazlet, NJ; three sisters: Ruth Bacco of N. Huntingdon, Rose (Michael) Uchnar of Plum, and Isabelle LaRue of Plum.

Grandchildren: Rob Rawson, Monica (Garrett) Goheen, Richard (Angela) Rawson, Stephanie (Sam) Haggerty, Jessica (James) Lamborn, Shane (Lisa) Dittman, Christina (Greg) Park, Candace (Josh) Crawford, Patricia (Stephen) Mazik, Miranda Gulnac, Michael Rawson, Dr. Nicholas (Amy) Rawson, AFE 5- Staff SGT Anthony (Samantha) Rawson, Shaun (Lindsey) Rawson and E4-Specialist (Army) Amber Rawson.

Great-grandchildren: Curvin and Bracey Goheen, Emily and Leah Rawson, Evan and Ryan Taylor, Colin, Kennedy and Arleigh Haggerty, Caleb, Taylor, Carleigh, Sydney, Teagan and Finnagan Lamborn, Ethan and Wyatt Dittman, Denton, Kayden and Grace Park, Henry, Hazel and Arthur Crawford, Atlas and Thielin Mazik, Patrick, Jacob and Samuel Gulnac, Lucas Rawson, Natalie and Evelyn Rawson, Jackson and John Rawson and awaiting the arrival of Jamison Rawson. In addition, Theresa is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Thomas and Timothy Rawson; grandchildren, Melody Rawson, Addison Haggerty and Silis Lamborn; brothers, Martin, Joseph, Edward and Carl Leonard; sisters, Velma Mrdjenovich and Mary Alma Sullivan.

Friends and family will received from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and 2pm to 4pm & 7pm to 9pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA, 16214. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Strattanville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Foor & Rev. Jim Davis of the Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Church officiating. An additional visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral service from 10:00am to 11:00am. A graveside service will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook and the Goble Funeral Home website for anyone who cannot attend the service. Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.