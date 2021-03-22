Here’s How Clarion County Spent Its $3.47 Million in CARES Act Funds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County received a total of $3.47 million in the first round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and could receive more in the coming year thanks to another round of Federal funding.

(Pictured above: The conversion of the former Sorce Warehouse to a new 9-1-1 Center and other county emergency functions will use some COVID/CARES funding.)

At a commissioner meeting earlier this year, Ted Tharan noted that Clarion County may be eligible for $7,521,313.00 and the new recovery program being considered in Washington, D.C.

“We haven’t found out what we have to do for the $7.5 million, but I know there will be huge strings attached to that,” said Tharan. “As soon we hear anything, we’ll let you know.”

Funding was announced for the first round of COVID grants before regulations were established by the government. For instance, funds initially were required to be allocated by December 31, 2020, but the deadline was extended because of the detail required in qualifying for the money.

A significant amount of Clarion County’s 3.47 million was directed toward emergency communications and broadband-related projects. Additional COVID grants were also awarded by different Federal and state agencies with targeted audiences.

ExploreClarion.com asked Clarion County Commissioners to outline their budgeted projects and expenditures for the first round.

According to figures supplied by commissioners, in its first block of COVID-19 funding, Clarion County had a beginning balance of $3,471,292.00, and as of January 1, 2021, expenses totaled $4,231.672.48 for a negative balance of $760,380.48.

Broadband ($416,904.25)

• Tower Services Unlimited, $342,297.00.

• Leeper Tower, $74,607.25.

The improvement of emergency communications and new towers through the Clarion County 9-1-1 system should also provide opportunities for delivering broadband capabilities in more communities. Delivery of broadband to the homes of individuals would likely be provided by private companies.

Public Safety ($352,602.22)

Directed at the purchase of the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville and development the building as a new 9-1-1 center and other county emergency functions. The current 9-1-1 center will move from the old jail in Clarion to the new facility in Shippenville, as well as Emergency Management.

County Responses ($607,745.70)

• PPE’s, $121,972.71.

• Covid testing of Clarion County Jail inmates, $615.72.

• MCM Telecommunications Group designing of the 9-1-1 center, $6,081.53.

• Technology, $479,075.74.

MCM Consulting Group, Inc. (MCM) of State College is working with client counties and agencies to assist them with the response and recovery services. MCM has worked with Clarion County in the past.

“Our team is working with governments and agencies to refine or develop continuity of operation and continuity of government plans (COOP/COG) to ensure that operations continue during large-scale emergencies, including pandemics,” stated the MCM webpage.

Salary Reimbursable – Sheriff, Corrections & 9-1-1 ($2,230,232.76)

• Reimbursable salaries for Sheriff’s Office, Corrections, and 9-1-1.

Public Service ($583,587.55)

• Includes Fire Department, EMS, and police public safety radios.

Administration ($40,600.00)

• Maher Duessel & County Administrative Time, $13,019.40.

• County Administrative Time, $27,580.60.

Commissioners retained Maher Duessel for guidance in the selection of qualified projects and administration of the DCED COVID-19 Relief Block Grant.

Maher Duessel is a Pennsylvania-based certified Women’s Business Enterprise CPA firm with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. The focal point of their services is providing expert assurance, advisory, consulting, and tax services to organizations in need of government accounting and non-profit accounting solutions.

