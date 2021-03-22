 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


