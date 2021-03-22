Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tiger Brown

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Tiger Brown.

Tiger Brown is an adult male domestic short-haired tabby.

He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

He would be good in a home with other cats and children.

Tiger Brown and Tristan are brothers.

For more information on Tiger Brown, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.

