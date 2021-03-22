Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Laurie Ditz’s Pecan Pie Muffins

The rich pecan flavor in these muffins is worth the effort! My grandchildren Ryleigh, Ava, and Carter Obenrader (children of Tyler and Kristin Obenrader) were very helpful, too! ~Laurie Ditz

Ingredients

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup flour



2 cups chopped pecans2/3 cup butter, softened2 eggs, beaten

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease regular or mini muffins pans generously. In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, and pecans. In a separate bowl, beat the butter and eggs together. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined.

-Spoon batter into muffin cups about 2/3 full. Bake for 12-13 minutes for mini muffins and 15-17 minutes for regular size muffins. Run a knife around the edge of each muffin and pop it out. Allow time for cooling.

-Enjoy!

