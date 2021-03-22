 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Laurie Ditz’s Pecan Pie Muffins

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

image0The rich pecan flavor in these muffins is worth the effort! My grandchildren Ryleigh, Ava, and Carter Obenrader (children of Tyler and Kristin Obenrader) were very helpful, too! ~Laurie Ditz

Ingredients

1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup flour

2 cups chopped pecans
2/3 cup butter, softened
2 eggs, beaten

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease regular or mini muffins pans generously. In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, and pecans. In a separate bowl, beat the butter and eggs together. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined.

-Spoon batter into muffin cups about 2/3 full. Bake for 12-13 minutes for mini muffins and 15-17 minutes for regular size muffins. Run a knife around the edge of each muffin and pop it out. Allow time for cooling.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


