Clarion County Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday, March 19.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,774, and the death toll remains at 87.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,387. The county reported no additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 22, there were 1,578 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,342 new cases reported Sunday, March 21, for a two-day total of 3,920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 988,435.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/22/21 – 1,578

03/21/21 – 2,342

03/20/21 – 4,213

03/19/21 – 3,455

03/18/21 – 3,126

03/17/21 – 3,004

03/16/21 – 3,119

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5041 13 5054 118 Butler 14645 63 14708 382 (1 new) Clarion 2765 9 2774 87 Clearfield 6782 51 6833 124 (2 new) Crawford 6580 16 6596 141 (1 new) Elk 2402 25 2427 36 Forest 1386 1 1387 21 Indiana 5233 15 5248 160 Jefferson 2897 6 2903 90 McKean 3116 2 3118 65 Mercer 8395 14 8409 245 Venango 3488 3 3491 89 Warren 2244 3 2247 98

There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 20, there were 14 new deaths and as of Sunday, March 21, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,311,118 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 22.

1,529,898 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of nearly 84,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

2,884,556 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27:

281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, we have administered 4,311,118 doses total through March 21:

First/single doses, 97 percent (2,884,556 administered of 2,986,765 allocated)



Second doses, 64 percent (1,426,543 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 121,526 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,058,854 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,861 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,065 cases among employees, for a total of 82,926 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,834 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,074 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

