East Brady Man Escapes Injuries in Route 8 Collision

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an East Brady man escaped injuries in a crash that occurred around noon on Friday on State Route 8.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, March 19, on State Route 8/North Main Street Extension, just north of Clearfield Circle, in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say 31-year-old Kyle Z. Mauthe, of Butler, was operating a 2020 Jeep, traveling north on State Route 8 behind a 2005 Peterbilt truck operated by 65-year-old Ronald E. Hiner, of East Brady.

Mauthe was following too closely, and he failed to slow down at a traffic signal and struck Hiner’s truck, according to police.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Mauthe’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Mauthe was cited for following too closely.


