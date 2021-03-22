Joyce E. Toven, 76, loving Mother and Grandmother, of Euclid Ave. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

She was born Monday, August 21, 1944, the daughter of the late William Burton Knapp and Gladys Blanche Delp Knapp.

On October 27, 1962 in Mayport, PA she married the love of her life Jere J. Toven who passed away January 1, 2014.

Joyce loved watching her sports, especially was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penguins where she had season tickets for many years. What Joyce loved and was proud of the most was watching her grandchildren play their many sports.

Joyce coached youth soccer (Brookville Area Soccer Association) for many years as well as the District Representative for the Association. She was bullheaded and loved a good argument and definitely was not afraid to speak her mind. Over the years Joyce stepped in to run and help organize much of the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival activities when it was difficult to find volunteers.

Joyce was the youngest of seven children and the last surviving member of her immediate family, survived by a son Paul A. Toven (wife Brenda) of Reynoldsville, PA and a daughter Roxanne Hetrick (husband Phil) of Brookville, PA, 10 grandchildren – Andy, Andrew, Heather, Hanna, Vanessa, Cameron, Issac, Ian, Amber, and Brooke, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Rich and Burton Knapp, and four sisters, Leona Davis, Cleora Schaffer, Betty Mohney, and Myrtle Terwilliger.

Joyce will be Loved and missed by her family and friends.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes private family services will be held at a later date, and memorial donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Gateway Humane Society – 1211 Airport Rd. Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, Jefferson St. Brookville, PA.

