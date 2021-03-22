On Friday, March 19th, 2021, Letitia “Tish” Way, 82, of Franklin a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and two twin boys; she is survived by her husband, four children, and eight grandchildren. Those who knew her would describe Tish by her undying faith, love of music, passion for serving her community, joy in God’s creation, and devotion to her family. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.

Born on July 13th, 1938, to Emil A. Premru and Lillian E. Premru in Cortland, New York, Tish grew up with her brother Raymond Premru and was proud of her father’s Austrian heritage. On March 28th, 1959, she married her husband of nearly 62 years, Richard O. Way, Sr., with whom she would have six children, Richard O. Way, Jr., James R. Way (deceased), John R. Way (deceased), David E. Way, Kathleen A. Way, and Karin A. Siebold. She was also proud to be the mother-in-law of Mary Way, Patricia Way, and Jeff Siebold, as well as the grandmother of Cody Way, Nathan Naftzger, Emily Way, Daniel Naftzger, Nicole Way, Maelene Naftzger, Rachel MacNeil, and Julie Way.

Tish graduated from Cincinnatus High School in 1956 and would go on to become a registered nurse through Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1958. After marrying Dick, she worked at a hospital in Waynesville, Missouri while he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. She would go on to work in obstetrics and for the Visiting Nurses Association. A passionate servant of the Venango County community, Tish served as the President of Meals on Wheels, a Chairperson for VNA Professional Advisory Committee, the District Vice President of UMW, the President of the Sugar Valley Lodge personal care home board, the Co-President of Community Concert Committee, and a Civic League Member. A faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church, Tish spent countless hours volunteering for the church’s children’s ministry, children’s choir, meal ministry, Native Adult and Youth Missions, prayer team, choir, and bell choir, as well as for Meals on Wheels and the ABC Life Center.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Venango County, 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA, 16323 or to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA, 16323.

Interment will be made in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

